Juventus vs Freiburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the match between Juventus and Freiburg on TV in the United States.

Juventus will host Freiburg at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 tie on Thursday.



The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena in Turin in the first leg by Nantes in the playoff round, but a hat-trick by Angel Di Maria in the second leg ensured a last-16 berth for Massimiliano Allegri's men.

However, they head into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat to AS Roma in Serie A, courtesy of a screamer from Gianluca Mancini, and should be hungry to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Freiburg have enjoyed a sensational run in Europe so far as they remained undefeated in the group stage, winning four of the six matches.

They are currently fifth in the Bundesliga rankings and are just two points shy of third-placed Union Berlin. The Black Forest club will now look to stage an upset at continental level when they travel to Turin to lock horns against the Serie A giants.

So, which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Juventus vs Freiburg date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Freiburg Date: March 9, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

How to watch Juventus vs Freiburg on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to watch on VIX+ and can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Country TV channel Live stream US VIX+ Paramount+

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will miss Arkadiusz Milik and Alex Sandro due to injuries. However, Fabio Miretti has recovered from his ankle injury and is available for selection.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Bonucci; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Chiesa; Di Maria; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio, Crespi Defenders Bremer, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Danilo, De Sciglio, Huijsen. Midfielders Locatelli, Fagioli, Kostic, Paredes, Cuadrado, Rabiot, Pogba, Miretti. Forwards Chiesa, Kean, Di Maria, Vlahovic.

Freiburg team news and squad

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is the only confirmed absentee for Freiburg. Meanwhile, Michael Gregoritsch is doubtful as he had been suffering from tonsillitis and only a late fitness test will confirm his availability.

Freiburg possible XI: Flekken; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Gunter; Eggestein, Hofler; Doan, Gregoritsch, Grifo; Holer