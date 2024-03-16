Juventus vs Genoa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having picked up just one win (D3 L3) from their last seven Serie A outings, Juventus aim to get their campaign back on track as they welcome Genoa to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Old Lady dropped to third spot on the league standings table after a 2-2 draw with Atalanta last weekend, while the visitors also look to return to winning ways following back-to-back losses against Inter and Monza.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Genoa kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET on Sunday, March 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Juventus vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo and CBS Golazo Network in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Goalkeeper Mattia Perin and midfielder Adrien Rabiot returned to training this week, but Carlos Alcaraz and Mattia De Sciglio remain sidelined through hamstring and ACL injuries respectively.

Dusan Vlahovic is back from a suspension and will reclaim his spot in attack from Arkadiusz Milik.

Given his fine recent form, Weston McKennie should keep his place in midfield.

Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli are ruled out on account of disciplinary action.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling-Junior; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Genoa team news

Johan Vasquez is back from his ban, but Stefano Sabelli is now set to face a one-match suspension due to accumulated yellow cards. So either Djed Spence or Ridgeciano Haps will slot in for Sabelli on the left side.

Defender Aaron Martin will miss out on account of a knee injury.

Albert Gudmundsson will support Mateo Retegui in Genoa's attack at the Allianz Stadium.

Genoa possible XI: Martinez; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Frendrup, Messias, Badelj, Malinovskyi, Spence; Gudmundsson; Retegui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Leali, Stolz, Sommariva, Calvani Defenders: De Winter, Vasquez, Matturro, Cittadini, Bani, Vagliacco, Haps, Spence Midfielders: Bohinen, Badelj, Frendrup, Thorsby, Strootman, Malinovskyi Forwards: Vitinha, Ankeye, Messias, Gudmundsoon, Retegui, Ekuban

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Juventus and Genoa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 15, 2023 Genoa 1-1 Juventus Serie A May 6, 2022 Genoa 2-1 Juventus Serie A December 5, 2021 Juventus 2-0 Genoa Serie A April 11, 2021 Juventus 3-1 Genoa Serie A January 13, 2021 Juventus 2-2 (3-2 AET) Genoa Coppa Italia

Useful links