Juventus join transfer race for USMNT star Folarin Balogun as Serie A giants line up replacements for Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus have reportedly joined the race for Arsenal-owned striker Folarin Balogun, with an approach possible in the summer transfer window.

Striker starred on loan at Reims

Under contract in north London

Interest building in Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bianconeri are bracing themselves for interest to be shown in Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, with it possible that the 23-year-old frontman – who has been linked with teams in the Premier League – could soon be on the move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Vlahovic departs, then Juve will be in the market for another goalscorer. Rudy Galetti claims that sights are beginning to shift towards Balogun – who broke the 20-goal barrier while on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Reims in 2022-23. He is tied to a contract at Arsenal until 2025, but is expected to push for a move that will allow him to see regular game time outside of north London.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Balogun has seen his stock soar of late, with his efforts in France sparking intense speculation regarding his club future, while an international allegiance tug of war between America and England has been won by the USMNT – with the talented 21-year-old now forming part of their CONCACAF Nations League plans.

WHAT NEXT? While Juve are mulling over a move for Balogun, several other clubs are already being heavily linked with the exciting forward – including Serie A rivals Inter and AC Milan, as well as Marseille and RB Leipzig.