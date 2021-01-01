Juventus told sacking Pirlo would make them 'wrong twice' as Cannavaro calls for patience

The former Bianconeri star believes a rookie coach needs to be given time in which to get things right after being trusted to fill a prominent post

Juventus have been warned that sacking Andrea Pirlo would make them “wrong twice”, with Fabio Cannavaro urging the Bianconeri to be patient with a rookie coach that they trusted to fill a demanding role.

Club legend Pirlo was handed the most distinguished of managerial reins in the summer of 2020 when presented with an opportunity to cut his coaching teeth at the highest level.

Pirlo’s lack of experience has been highlighted by many in an uncharacteristically challenging season for Juve, with there now plenty of calls for him to be removed as a more proven performer is drafted in.

What has been said?

Ex-Juve star Cannavaro, who is currently working with Guangzhou FC in Asia, believes parting with his former team-mate would be an unwise decision and one that would leave the Serie A title holders asking serious questions of their recruitment strategy.

World Cup winner Cannavaro told Gazzetta dello Sport : “Calm down.

“When Juve picked Andrea, he knew very well that he had no experience. It’s logical that he should have time to mature, even for his relationship with the team. There are still 30 points to play for and it’s right to leave this judgment pending.

“And he did good things, launching young players and managing a complicated dressing room with people who have won a lot.

“Sure, some things don’t work, he has made mistakes: he’s human. It’s a heritage that must be protected. After all, if Juve don’t confirm his position, what did they choose him to do last summer?

“They would be wrong twice if they take that decision now. And the blame can’t only be his if the players make mistakes on and off the pitch.”

How have Juve fared under Pirlo?

The Bianconeri are in danger of seeing their 2020-21 campaign fizzle out, but there remains plenty for them to play for.

Pirlo’s men are through to the Coppa Italia final, with Atalanta set to be faced in that showpiece event.

A domestic title could also be successfully defended, but Juve have left themselves with a lot of work to do there.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co sit fourth in the Serie A standings as things stand, 12 points adrift of leaders Inter with 10 games left to take in.

Focus is, however, being narrowed on domestic efforts, with a disappointing Champions League exit suffered at the hands of Porto in the last 16.

