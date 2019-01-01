Juventus see Bologna take up €15m purchase option on Orsolini

The reigning Serie A champions have agreed to move the forward on to a domestic rival, where he had previously impressed during a loan spell

have exercised their option to permanently sign attacker Riccardo Orsolini in a €15 million (£13m/$17m) deal.

Orsolini, who joined Juve from Ascoli in January 2017, spent 18 months on loan at Bologna, helping them to a 10th-place finish in under Sinisa Mihajlovic last season.

The Under-21 international scored eight goals and provided five assists in 35 league appearances in 2018-19.

Orsolini had previously seen a temporary move to cut short after failing to break into the first team.

He has now been freed to take on a new challenge in his career away from Turin.

Juve have agreed to move him on without Orsolini making a competitive senior appearance for the club.

He was immediately sent on loan to Atalanta upon being snapped up by the Bianconeri.

His 10 outings during that spell delivered no goals.

Orsolini did, however, prove his worth at international level during that loan.

He won the Golden Boot at the 2017 U20 World Cup, finding the target five times over the course of the competition.

The 22-year-old is a product of Ascoli’s youth system.

Over 50 appearances were taken in for the Serie B outfit before Juventus came calling.

They acquired Orsolini in a deal worth an initial €6m and a further €4m in potential add-ons.

He has never threatened to force the Bianconeri into digging deeper, with it having become clear early on that he was going to struggle to make his mark in a star-studded squad.