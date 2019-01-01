Juventus legend Ravanelli has ‘big dream’ to manage Serie A champions

The former striker, who took in a memorable spell with the Turin giants during his playing days, is hoping to land a top coaching post at some stage

Fabrizio Ravanelli savoured and successes with as a player and admits to harbouring the “big dream” of returning to the club as manager.

The former international spent four years in Turin between 1992 and 1996.

He became a household name during that time, while enjoying the most productive spell of his career in terms of goal output and trophy collecting.

Ravanelli is now 50 years of age and has spent time working with Ajaccio and Kiev in the dugout.

He cut his coaching teeth within the youth system at Juve, having hung up his boots in 2005, and hopes to one day get the chance to land the very top job at the Allianz Stadium which is currently filled by Maurizio Sarri.

“It is normal that my goal is to become a coach. Because I know my qualities and I know football well,” Ravanelli told Eleven Sports.

“I think I was a player who had the opportunity to be trained by great coaches. My experience can help me do this job.

“The two years I was coach at Ajaccio and Arsenal Kiev, there were always problems in the clubs. And that did not allow me to set up my ideas.

“I hope soon to receive a nice proposal who could make me really start my career as a coach.

“My big dream is still to coach Juventus. One day, to become the coach of Juventus.”

Ravanelli is a Perugia native, but claims the Bianconeri have always been the team closest to his heart.

A man famously known as ‘The White Feather’ during his days a fearsome frontman added: “I have been supporting Juventus since I was born, the day I received the Juventus jersey for Christmas when I was a child, I started to support Juventus,.

“To one day wear the jersey of Juventus was the biggest dream of my life because Juventus still is a school of life for me.

“It's a very professional club, it's a club that has an exceptional mentality. It's not just a club that helps you become a great player, but especially helps you to become a man.

“In the dressing room of Juventus, I changed next to great men. Because at Juventus, before being a great player you must be a great man.

“It's something that has marked me, especially because I arrived very young, I was 23 years old and Juventus allowed me to become a man right away.

“I realised that life always has surprises for you and that made me understand that in life one must always make many sacrifices to achieve his ends.”

Ravanelli netted 68 goals for Juve across his four-year spell, with a stunning transfer in 1996 taking him to the Premier League to link up with Middlesbrough.