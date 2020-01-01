Juventus boss Sarri compares job fear questions to 'asking a Formula One driver if he is afraid to go fast'

The Italian manager made a motor racing comparison as he brushed off talk over his future as head coach at the reigning Serie A champions

head coach Maurizio Sarri is as fearless as a Formula One racing driver when it comes to rumours over his future at the club.

Sarri has faced speculation that he will be sacked at the end of the season even if he guides Juventus to a ninth consecutive title.

The Bianconeri are six points clear at the top of the table ahead of Monday's clash with fourth-placed , although could cut that to four with victory over on Sunday night.

Article continues below

More teams

Juve have not won any of their past three games and were also knocked out of the by Sarri's former club last month.

Sarri, however, was in a bullish mood when reporters asked him at a media conference on Sunday if he was concerned about losing his job.

"I have a contract and I want to honour it at all costs," said the ex- boss, who was given a three-year deal when he took over Juventus in June 2019.

"Asking me about if I am worried for my future is like asking a Formula One driver if he is afraid to go fast. I'm happier feeling someone breathing down my neck. It's part of my profession - if you win, you are doing well, if you lose, you are doing badly. Football is difficult, wherever you are.

"At Chelsea there was a different situation, I liked the idea of going to , then last summer I wanted to come back to , but the future is the game against Lazio on Monday and we have to think about every single game. All the rest comes as a result."

In December, Lazio claimed two 3-1 victories over Juve in Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana.

Simone Inzaghi's side were only a point behind the defending champions before the restart, but four defeats in seven games has left them playing catch up. Sarri, though, is wary of the threat they pose.

"Lazio have had a great season, they have proven to be a great team even if they are going through a difficult period," added the 61-year-old. "It is a strange time we're playing in, which is unique in the history of football.

"This is a team we have always struggled against. In a single game everything can change, so the difficulty of this game speaks for itself."