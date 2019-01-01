Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny undergoes knee surgery

The Polish international will begin rehabilitation work immediately a after successful operation

goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has undergone surgery on his right knee, the club have announced.

Outgoing boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the need for an operation last week but the international was still on the substitutes' bench for the champions' season closer against on Sunday.

A statement on the club's official website on Tuesday said that the keyhole surgery was successful and that Szczesny would begin rehabilitation work immediately.

"Wojciech Szczesny was today operated on, by Dr. [Ramon] Cugat in ," the statement read.

"He had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The process was perfectly successful and the player will immediately begin physiotherapy/rehabilitation treatment."

The 29-year-old, who was signed from in 2017, made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri in 2018-19.

Szczesny started 28 of Juve's 38 Serie A games as the club won their eighth consecutive Scudetto.