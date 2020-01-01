Juventus and Dybala confident of agreement over €12m-a-year contract renewal

There appears to be good progress in talks between the Serie A club and the Argentina international, with the player set for a bumper wage

Talks between and Paulo Dybala are progressing well, with the international forward aiming for a new €12 million-a-year (£11m/$14m) contract with the perennial champions.

Juventus resume their campaign on Friday evening against Milan in the , the first game back in in the 2019-20 season following the lengthy break enforced by coronavirus.

Dybala, who contracted the virus and suffered an especially bad case of the disease, is set to feature having become an important part of Maurizio Sarri's team as they aim to hold off title challengers and to retain their Serie A crown.

The 26-year-old, who has a contract in Turin until the summer of 2022, previously said there had been no contact from Juve about an extension and that the onus was on the club to make the first move.

He told CNN on Monday: "Renewal? For now there is nothing. I have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, it is not so much, and I understand that since what happened with the coronavirus it is not easy for the club, but other players have renewed. Let's wait, it depends on Juventus."

While this set alarm bells ringing in Turin, Goal can confirm Juventus are very confident of agreeing a new deal with Dybala and the player himself wants to stay with the club. Talks have started, and both parties want to find a resolution quickly.

Dybala, who has moved out of the hefty shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juve and has established himself as a potent attacking force in his own right, is aware of his value to the club and wants €12m a year, a substantial increase on his terms at present.

He said in his CNN interview: "I am happy to be here, people love me very much and I love people very much. I have a great appreciation for the club and the people who are here, I have a good relationship with my president and we will certainly talk at some point."

Goal has also learned that Dybala, who has scored 91 goals in 216 appearances for Juventus, has demanded that he keep the No.10 shirt which he has worn for four years at the club, regardless of who they sign in the future.