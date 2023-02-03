Juventus already considering cutting their losses on injury-hit Pogba with MLS transfer touted

Juventus are reportedly losing patience with injury-hit Paul Pogba, and it's possible he could be released or sold in the summer as a result.

  • Midfielder returned to Turin in 2022
  • Frenchman yet to make second debut
  • Bianconeri mulling over their options

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning France international only returned to Turin in 2022, after reaching the end of his contract at Manchester United and becoming a free agent, but he is yet to take in a competitive appearance for the Bianconeri since heading back to Italy. A knee injury picked up in pre-season ruled him out of a World Cup defence with his country in Qatar and prevented him from playing any part for Massimiliano Allegri at club level.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba did return to the bench in Juve’s 2-0 defeat against Monza, but has since been ruled out of action again as he heads back to the treatment table.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gazzetta dello Sport is now reporting that Juve are ready to cut their losses on the 29-year-old midfielder, who has sat out 27 matches in the 2022-23 campaign, with it suggested that his contract could be terminated or interest will be sounded out in other leagues such as MLS in America.

WHAT NEXT? Juve are aware that removing Pogba from their ranks would free up important funds, with it possible that they could bring in a couple of players during the next transfer window and still be paying out less in wages than they are at present.

