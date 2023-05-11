Juventus block Samuel Iling-Junior from joining England for U20 World Cup with UCL qualification and Europa League glory still in the balance

Juventus have reportedly blocked Samuel Iling-Junior from joining the England squad for the U20 World Cup that will be held in Argentina from May 20.

Juve vying for Europa League success

Iling-Junior has sprung to form of late

Stopped from joining England's U20 World Cup squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bianconeri are fighting for Europa League glory and are also in contention to finish within the top-four Serie A spots that will ensure automatic Champions League qualification for next season. The 19-year-old winger has become a crucial member under Massimiliano Allegri and repaid the coach's trust in him by scoring a goal in Juve's recent 2-0 win over Atalanta.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hence it was a surprise when England U20 head coach, Ian Foster, did not name Iling-Junior in the 21-man squad for the U20 World Cup despite his recent spike in form. However, according to The Times, Foster could do little as Juventus has not allowed the player to leave Turin at the business end of the season, given that they are fighting for success on multiple fronts and counting on the Chelsea academy product.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Most of the players named in the England squad will assemble at St George’s Park on Saturday before flying to Buenos Aires next week. However, a few players who are involved with their club commitments, like Callum Doyle and Brooke Norton-Cuffy in the Championship play-offs, will join the squad later. Among others are Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka, Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott and Southampton's Samuel Edozie, who have all been named in the squad.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Iling-Junior, after impressing against Atalanta, will hope to be in action when Juventus come up against Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal on Thursday evening. England, meanwhile, will start their U20 campaign against Tunisia on May 22 before playing Uruguay and Iraq on May 25 and 28 respectively.