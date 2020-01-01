'Juventus are physically and mentally tired' - Sarri believes fatigue is wearing on Serie A sides

The head coach discussed the fixture pile up following Wednesday's shock loss to Udinese

Maurizio Sarri believes are "physically and mentally tired" after falling to a surprise loss to on Thursday.

Juventus had a chance to clinch the Scudetto on Thursday, with Sarri's side knowing that a win would see them officially claim their ninth consecutive domestic triumph.

After Matthijs de Ligt put Juve on track to seal the title just before halftime, relegation-threatened Udinese fought back with two goals in the second half to seal the win.

Article continues below

More teams

Ilija Nestorovski equalised just seven minutes into the second half before Seko Fofana scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner, leaving Juve six points clear with three games remaining.

currently maintain that second-place spot on 74 points with and lurking just behind on 73 and 72 points, respectively.

Despite having the inside track on the Serie A title, Sarri lamented his side's fatigue amid a busy run of fixtures, after their sixth game already this month.

"In this period, we are physically and mentally tired, and it is a problem common to all," the Juventus head coach said following the defeat.

"For this reason, being aggressive is something more tiring and, therefore, now what matters most is order, because the inertia of a game changes very easily.

"It is difficult to keep it throughout the match and sometimes, like today, we lose it."

Juve will instead get a chance to secure a ninth straight Serie A title when they host on Sunday with just three games remaining in the Italian season.

Sarri said his focus was entirely on that clash, not next month's meeting with .

"At the moment I am not thinking about the Champions League, in my mind there is only Sampdoria and Sunday's match," he said.

"We have to be on the ball and then we'll think about the cup."

After taking on Sampdoria, Sarri and Juventus will visit three days later before closing the season with a match against at home.

Once they're through those matches, Juve will play host to Lyon, who will visit nursing a 1-0 lead from the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 encounter.