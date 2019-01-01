Juventus 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Serie A fixtures

The Turin giants have come to expect success on the domestic front and they will have their sights set on an eighth successive title in 2019-20

will look to extend their dominion over in 2019-20, having secured their seventh successive Scudetto last season, which brought their overall tally to 35 titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo chipped in with 21 league goals as the Turin giants finished 11 points ahead of nearest rivals , and a remarkable 21 ahead of and , who finished third and fourth respectively.

However, while they were well ahead in the league, they fell short in the , coming unstuck against a defiant side in the quarter-finals. They were also dumped out of the in spectacular fashion, losing 3-0 to Atalanta at the quarter-final stage. Improvement will undoubtedly be expected in those areas.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at Juventus' pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Serie A defence begins again.

Juventus pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 21 12:30pm / 7:30am National Stadium, Singapore Jul 24 Inter 12:30pm / 7:30am Olympic Stadium, Nanjing Aug 10 5pm / 12pm Friends Arena, Solna

Juventus' 2019 pre-season chiefly revolves around the International Champions Cup (ICC), which will see them tour Asia and make a trip to Scandinavia.

Their first ICC clash is scheduled for July 21 against Champions League runners-up Tottenham, and the National Stadium in Singapore is the venue.

Three days later they head to east , where they will contest a Derby d'Italia against Serie A rivals Inter in Nanjing.

A clash against Atletico Madrid in wraps up their pre-season preparations two weeks in advance of the first gameweek of the new season.

Of course, more friendly games may be announced before then and we will keep you up to date with any developments.

Juventus 2019-20 transfer activity

With Serie A becoming somewhat of a procession for Juve, their focus has unsurprisingly turned to the Champions League. If they learned anything from last season it is that they need to strengthen.

The club have already secured the services of Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer from , meaning the midfield is set to take on a different dynamic in 2019-20, and more additions are expected.

An ageing defence would suggest that reinforcements are required in that area, while Ronaldo will need extra support in attack.

In terms of outgoings, the club bid farewell to stalwart Andrea Barzagli, who retired at the age of 38, while Martin Caceres returned to following his loan spell.

Speculation continues to swirl over the futures of players such as Mario Mandzukic, Alex Sandro and Miralem Pjanic.

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date MF Aaron Ramsey Arsenal Free Jul 1

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date DF Andrea Barzagli Retired - Jul 1

Juventus 2019-20 Serie A fixtures

The 2019-20 Serie A season will kick off on August 24-25, 2019 and run until May 23-24, 2020.

Fixtures are expected to be confirmed at some point in July, but no official announcement date has been scheduled yet.

As things stand, Juventus' current pre-season plan means they will have a two-week break without warm-up games before they get their league campaign underway.