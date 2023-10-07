'Obviously no one was interested!' - Jurgen Klopp aims dig at pundit Gary Neville after inaccurate 'first brothers' comment on Alexis Mac Allister

Jurgen Klopp aimed a dig at Gary Neville after he inaccurately claimed that the Mac Allister brothers were the first to play against each other.

Neville aimed a dig at Klopp amid VAR controversy

Called Klopp's replay comment as 'madness'

The manager gave it back to Neville in the same coin

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp called for a replay of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham after VAR mistakenly ruled out Luis Diaz's goal in the 34th minute. Neville hit out at the manager for his bizarre suggestion and said: "Now we’ve seen they want a replay! That's madness."

Now, it was the German manager who paid it back to the former Manchester United defender in the same coin.

WHAT THEY SAID: Alexis Mac Allister came up against his brother Kevin Mac Allister during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Union Saint Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday.

In the post-match press conference, Klopp erroneously claimed: "They are doing 25 interviews in a row now together. It’s the first time that two brothers played against each other in world football or whatever it felt like, it’s a really nice story.”

A reporter then rectified Klopp and reminded him that Gary and Phil Neville had already played against each other multiple times after the latter joined Everton.

Klopp then replied: “Well nobody was interested in that obviously. Sorry, that was a penalty I had to take that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alexis revealed after the match that it was the first time he was playing against Kevin and it was an emotional moment for their father.

“I've played against my older brother before but never against Kevin - it was special. My dad was here too, he knows what it means, he cried a little bit," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be back in action on Sunday against Brighton in the Premier League.