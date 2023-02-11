'Of course we are' - Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool in 'crisis' and takes blame for all of Reds problems

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool are in crisis and has taken full responsibility for the situation as the Reds look to turn around their season.

Klopp says Liverpool in crisis

Reds in mid-table obscurity

Explains uncertain few months

WHAT HAPPENED? After winning both domestic cups and finishing as runners-up in the Champions League and Premier League last season, Liverpool are having an underwhelming campaign. The Reds sit 10th in the league and were knocked out of domestic cups in the fourth round.

WHAT THEY SAID: When speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp was asked if Liverpool were in crisis, to which he responded: "Of course we are, we don't hide from that. You have to get out of it and that is what we are doing. You can criticise everything that right, but don't go for the wrong people, that makes no sense. I am responsible for all of this, if you want to criticise, criticise me. That is how it is, and I have no problem with that.

"I don't know 100% (how much last season affected the players physically and mentally) but we know it was influential but again from our point of view if you suffer from something, you can keep on suffering or you can fight out of it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have won just one game in 2023, a third-round FA Cup replay against Wolves, amid a ghastly run of form. The Reds' have struggled to score goals, with their top scorer in the Premier League since the World Cup being own goals (Wout Faes own goals, more specifically) and they are running out of time to find answers.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds face the task of a Merseyside derby against Everton next. Recently appointed Sean Dyche will be looking to maintain his 100% record in charge of the Toffees and pile more pressure on Klopp and his men.