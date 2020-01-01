Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe: Hapoel Hadera sign Colchester United forward

The English forward, who is of Nigerian descent has joined the Israeli Premier League side on a short term deal from the U's

Hapoel Hadera have announced the capture of Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe from Colchester United on a five-month deal.

Having completed his loan move to Derry City, the 25-year-old returned to the League Two side before he was snapped up by the Israeli Premier League outfit after passing his medical.

Should he impress at the Netanya Stadium, Ogedi-Uzokwe’s contract could be renewed.

His move to Israel will see him continue his growth under manager Sharon Mimer who has veteran Nigerian goalkeeper, Austin Ejide in his squad.

According to Hadera, the player of Nigerian origin has already resumed training with the team and watched them secure a 1-0 win over Sektzia Nes Tziona in Saturday's Ligat ha'Al clash.

"Hadera looks like a good family group to me. I was very impressed by the people here, and I can't wait to wear the shirt of the group and help her on the field,” the player said during his unveiling.

Ogedi-Uzokwe boasts rich experience, having represented Aveley, Hucknall Town, Carlton Town, Gedling Miners Welfare, Hayes & Yeading United, Barkingside, Lewes, Turk Ocagi Limasol, Maldon & Tiptree, Bromley and Derry City in the past.

He is expected to make his bow for Mimer’s men when they take on Beni Yehuda in Wednesday evening’s game.