Junior Ajayi scores as Al Ahly defeat ENPPI

The former Nigeria youth international was among the goalscorers as the Red Devils secured an away over the Petroleum Club

Egyptian Premier League champions-elect defeated ENPPI 3-0 in Wednesday’s game, with Junior Ajayi finding the net.

The Red Devils had won the league diadem for a fifth successive time in September following ’s 1-0 defeat at Aswan.

Against the Petroleum Club, they continued their fine run hitting the hosts for three with Marwan Mohsen bagging a brace and the Nigerian getting the all-important third.

Pitso Mosimane’s men made their intent known after taking the lead three minutes into the game through Mohsen. The Egyptian striker put the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad after profiting from Ayman Ashraf assist.

The goal was a reality check for ENPPI who tried all within their ability to equalise, however, their attacking forays were met by a strong resistance from the visitors’ backline.

While they were searching for the leveller, Al Ahly got their second goal through Mohsen who completed his brace in the 17th minute. This time, it was Ahmed Fathi who provided the assist as the first-half ended 2-0.

In the second-half, Mosimane’s team continued to wax stronger as they chased aimed for more goals. Mohsen had the chance to complete his treble in the 47th minute but ENPPI’s defenders were at alert to prevent him from wreaking havoc.

Ajayi’s first chance came in the 50th minute, but his effort missed Gad’s goalpost by whiskers.

Not too long, Al Ahly suffered a temporary setback as Arabi Badr was replaced by Mahmoud Electra following an injury – prompting Hussein Al-Shahat to switch to the right back position.

With ten minutes to full time, Ajayi took the game beyond the hosts’ reach after firing home a pass from Mohamed Afsha.

The goal was the former Shooting Stars player’s seventh goal of the 2019-20 season from 28 league games.

Thanks to this result, the eight-time African champions have now won 13 of their 16 away games in the Egyptian Premier League this campaign.

They welcome Pyramids to the Cairo International Stadium in their next outing on Sunday before taking on in their first leg Caf semi-final clash on October 17.

Former youth international Ajayi joined the Cairo based team in 2016 after a season at Tunisian elite division club .