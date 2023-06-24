Jude Bellingham reacts as 17-year-old brother Jobe leaves Birmingham City - where Real Madrid star has legendary status - to sign for Championship rivals Sunderland

Jude Bellingham has reacted after his little brother, Jobe, completed a move from Birmingham City to Sunderland.

Both Bellingham brothers have moved this summer

Jude left Borussia Dortmund for Madrid

Jobe has now joined Sunderland from Birmingham

WHAT HAPPENED? Jude Bellingham took to Twitter to react to the confirmation of his 17-year-old brother's move from Birmingham to Sunderland. He has signed a long-term contract at the Stadium of Light, and will aim to help the club out of the Championship and into the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham Jr came through the ranks at Birmingham, as his brother did, although he did not quite make the same impact. Indeed, when the new Real Madrid star left for Dortmund in 2020, his squad number was retired in his honour. Jobe, meanwhile, made a total of 26 appearances for Birmingham and has played for England at various youth levels up to the Under-18s.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Having completed his move, Jobe Bellingham said: “I’ve been thinking about this for a long time and I can’t wait to get started. I spent many years at Birmingham City and that really helped my development, but now felt like the right time to take the next step. I’m looking forward to working under the head coach – I want to learn and develop my game – and I feel like I’m progressing every week, so playing with good players will only help that. The Stadium of Light is the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in and the fans have already made me feel welcome online, so I’m excited to get going and I’m focused on letting my football speak for itself.”

WHAT NEXT? Sunderland will be aiming for promotion this season, having finished sixth in 2022-23, only to lose to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.