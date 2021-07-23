Juarez vs Toluca: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The hosts are hoping to have a better campaign this time around and will be confident of getting three points against a team they are used to beating

Ricardo Ferretti will be hoping to get his tenure as Juarez coach off to a strong start when they take on Toluca.

The Chihuaha club had a disappointing Clausura campaign, finishing third bottom in the table with just 15 points.

They have a difficult start to the 2021 Apertura season, however, as they take on a Toluca team that reached the playoffs in last season's Clausura.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Juarez vs Toluca Date July 23, 2021 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Juarez roster Goalkeepers Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Chavez Defenders Velazquez, Mora, P. Garcia, Marin, Olivera, Acosta, Pavez, Gomez, J. Garcia, Aguilar, Maduena, Nevarez Midfielders A. Garcia, Esquivel, Iniestra, Contreras, J. Velazquez, Fabian, Macias, Forwards Castillo, M. Garcia, Armoa, Panuco, Santos, Galvan, Rosel, Lezcano, Fernandez, Del Valle, Lopez

Juarez have had a busy summer transfer window, with a large contingent of new signings coming in.

They will be hoping the new additions lead to a stronger campaign this time around after udnerwhelming in the second half of last season.

Predicted starting XI: Rodriguez, Nevarez, Velazquez, Garcia, Olivera, Garcia, Esquivel, Santos, Fabian, Galvan, Del Valle.

Position Toluca roster Goalkeepers Garcia, Saldivarr, Gutierrez Defenders Chavez, Barbieri, Vanegas, Ortega, Sartiaguin, Chala, Torres Nilo, D. Gonzalez, Diego, Lopez, Salinas, Rosales Midfielders Baeza, Vazquez, Rios, Leon, Rodriguez, Castaneda, Acero Forwards Samudio, Sambueza, Pardo, Canelo, Estrada, I. Gonzalez, Chavez, Engelhart

Toluca will be hoping to fight for a place in the play-offs once again.

They, too, have seen many players come and go since the end of the Clausura but Juarez have had something of a spell over them in recent years, having won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Predicted starting XI: Garcia, Lopez, Ortega, Barbieri, Torres Nilo, Baeza, Vazquez, Sambueza, Castanesa, Canelo, Estrada.

Last five results

Juarez results Toluca results Juarez 1-0 Toluca Cruz Azul 3-1 Toluca Queretaro 1-0 Juarez Toluca 2-1 Cruz Azul Leon 2-0 Juarez Leon 2-2 Toluca (2-4 on pens) Juarez 2-3 Tigres Juarez 1-0 Toluca Juarez 2-1 San Luis Toluca 3-1 America

Head-to-head