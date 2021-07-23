Juarez vs Toluca: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Ricardo Ferretti will be hoping to get his tenure as Juarez coach off to a strong start when they take on Toluca.
The Chihuaha club had a disappointing Clausura campaign, finishing third bottom in the table with just 15 points.
They have a difficult start to the 2021 Apertura season, however, as they take on a Toluca team that reached the playoffs in last season's Clausura.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Juarez vs Toluca
|Date
|July 23, 2021
|Times
|10pm ET, 7pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Juarez roster
|Goalkeepers
|Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Chavez
|Defenders
|Velazquez, Mora, P. Garcia, Marin, Olivera, Acosta, Pavez, Gomez, J. Garcia, Aguilar, Maduena, Nevarez
|Midfielders
|A. Garcia, Esquivel, Iniestra, Contreras, J. Velazquez, Fabian, Macias,
|Forwards
|Castillo, M. Garcia, Armoa, Panuco, Santos, Galvan, Rosel, Lezcano, Fernandez, Del Valle, Lopez
Juarez have had a busy summer transfer window, with a large contingent of new signings coming in.
They will be hoping the new additions lead to a stronger campaign this time around after udnerwhelming in the second half of last season.
Predicted starting XI: Rodriguez, Nevarez, Velazquez, Garcia, Olivera, Garcia, Esquivel, Santos, Fabian, Galvan, Del Valle.
|Position
|Toluca roster
|Goalkeepers
|Garcia, Saldivarr, Gutierrez
|Defenders
|Chavez, Barbieri, Vanegas, Ortega, Sartiaguin, Chala, Torres Nilo, D. Gonzalez, Diego, Lopez, Salinas, Rosales
|Midfielders
|Baeza, Vazquez, Rios, Leon, Rodriguez, Castaneda, Acero
|Forwards
|Samudio, Sambueza, Pardo, Canelo, Estrada, I. Gonzalez, Chavez, Engelhart
Toluca will be hoping to fight for a place in the play-offs once again.
They, too, have seen many players come and go since the end of the Clausura but Juarez have had something of a spell over them in recent years, having won four of the last five meetings between these teams.
Predicted starting XI: Garcia, Lopez, Ortega, Barbieri, Torres Nilo, Baeza, Vazquez, Sambueza, Castanesa, Canelo, Estrada.
Last five results
|Juarez results
|Toluca results
|Juarez 1-0 Toluca
|Cruz Azul 3-1 Toluca
|Queretaro 1-0 Juarez
|Toluca 2-1 Cruz Azul
|Leon 2-0 Juarez
|Leon 2-2 Toluca (2-4 on pens)
|Juarez 2-3 Tigres
|Juarez 1-0 Toluca
|Juarez 2-1 San Luis
|Toluca 3-1 America
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|5/1/2021
|Juarez 1-0 Toluca
|9/9/2020
|Toluca 0-1 Juarez
|8/5/2019
|Juarez 2-0 Toluca
|8/30/2018
|Juarez 2-2 Toluca
|8/2/2018
|Toluca 2-3 Juarez