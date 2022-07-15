Juarez vs Queretaro: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The hosts are yet to taste defeat while their opponents desperately need a win - here's all you need to know about their next match

The Liga MX season continues this week with Juarez set to take on Queretaro. It has been an unbeaten start for the hosts this term, but their visitors are one of only two sides looking for their first points of the campaign.

These sides last met in April, with Querétaro winning 4-0. The last four matches between these sides have ended with at least one drawing a blank on the scoresheet - so this could well be a blowout game for somebody.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

Team news & rosters

Team news & rosters

Position Juarez roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Rodríguez, Pasquel Defenders Mora, Arribas, Mauro, Valencia, Olivera, Nevarez, J. Garcia, Acosta, Alvarado Midfielders Arce, Salas, Medina, Leite, Laínez, Ochoa, Dueñas, M. Garcia, Ontiveros, Zapata Forward Silvera, Lezcano, Machis, Ramírez, Fernandez, Fierro

After finishing last in the aggregate table last year, Juárez are off to a solid start this time around.

The team played Guadalajara to a scoreless draw on the first matchday of the Apertura, in a result that suggested they might not be in as much trouble as feared this term.

Then, they followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Club Tijuana, with Gabriel Fernández scoring a brace, to keep their early season momentum going. A win here, and they'll be mixing it around the summit.

Predicted Juarez starting XI: Olivera, Arribas, Alvarado, Acosta, Ramírez, Salas, Duenas, Gómez, Fernández, Silvera; Talavera.

Position Queretaro roster Goalkeepers Aguerre, Rodriguez, Arana, Felix Defenders Mendoza, Silva, A. Hernandez, Escamilla, Vera, Cervantes, Perg, Rojas, Garcia, Meza, Fernandez, Zamora Midfielders Sequeira, Aboagye, Osuna, Figueroa, J. Hernandez, Torres, Barbona, Martinez, Cabrera, Balanta, Lopez, Gonzalez Forwards Romagnoli, Dos Santos, Sepúlveda, Barrera, Angulo, Ayón, Nahuelpán

This term couldn’t be going worse for Querétaro. After struggling last season with eventual finishes of 17th in the Apertura and 16th in the Clausura, things haven’t improved yet.

The team opened the new season with a 2-0 loss to Pachuca, where they were out-shot 17-9 overall, with just one shot on target to Pachuca’s five.

They then lost 2-1 to Necaxa - and their lone score came from an own-goal at the expense of their rivals. No Querétaro played has scored yet this season - can that change this week?

Predicted Queretaro starting XI: Mendoza, Cervantes, Martínez, Rojas, Sequeira, Escamilla, Hernández, Barrera, Sepúlveda, Barbona; Aguerre

Last five results

Juarez results Queretaro results Tijuana 2-0 Juarez (Jul 8) Queretaro 1-2 Necaxa (Jul 10) Chivas 0-0 Juarez (Jul 2) Pachuca 2-0 Queretaro (Jul 4) Queretaro 4-0 Juarez (Apr 30) Queretaro 4-0 Juarez (Apr 30) Juarez 0-2 Mazatlan (Apr 22) Tijuana 2-2 Queretaro (Apr 24) Toluca 0-1 Juarez (Apr 19) Queretaro 0-1 Cruz Azul (Apr 21)

Head-to-head