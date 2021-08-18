Juarez vs Club America: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Las Aguilas are yet to taste defeat this campaign and remain in the hunt for a reclassification finish - but they must beat off Los Bravos this week

Club America will hope to maintain their unbeaten start to the Liga MX season when they travel to face winless Juarez at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

Watch Juarez vs Club America on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Las Aguilas are yet to taste defeat this campaign and remain among the runners for a reclassification finish - but they must beat off Los Bravos, seeking a first victory, to maintain that form.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Juarez vs Club America Date August 18, 2021 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Juarez roster Goalkeepers Gonzalez, Chavez, Rodriguez Defenders Pavez, Garcia Tena, Valencia, Olivera, Esquivel, Maduena, J. Garcia, Velazquez, Acosta, Marin, Aguilar, Mora Midfielders Vazquez, Castillo, Contreras, Santos, A. Garcia, Macias, Nevarez, Panuco, Rosel, M. Garcia, Fabian Forwards Armoa, Lezcano, Galvan, Fernandez, Lopez, Del Valle

Having earned their second point of the new season in a draw with 10-men Tijuana last time out, Los Bravos are yet to really find their footing this term in the Apertura race,

Ricardo Ferretti's side have faced some tough opening tests but they will still have to find a win from somewhere soon - and they'll hope they can spring it against America.

Predicted Juarez starting XI: Gonzalez; Velazquez, J. Garcia, Olivera, Acosta; Esquivel, M. Garcia; Rosel, Galvan, Castillo; Fernandez.

Position Club America roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Jimenez, Tapia Defenders Fuentes, J. Sanchez, Caceres, Valdez, Silva, Layun, Lara Midfielders Aquino, Madrigal, Benedetti, Cordova, R. Sanchez, Fidalgo, Reyes, Lainez, Ibarra, Naveda, Galvan, Campos, Gutierrez Forwards Roger Martinez, Castillo, Martin, Lopez, Vinas, Roman Martinez

Las Aguilas may have picked up a crucial victory against Atlas to move top of the table, but the loss of Leo Suarez to injury is a blow, leaving him sidelined with Santiago Naveda.

Santiago Solari has plenty of options to plug the gap with, but he'll also have to make do without Emanuel Aguilera after the latter was sent off at the weekend.

Predicted Club America starting XI: Ochoa; J. Sanchez, Caceres, Valdez, Fuentes; Aquino, Madrigal; Fidalgo, Cordova, Lainez; Martin.

Last five results

Juarez results Club America results Juarez 1-1 Tijuana (Aug 13) Atlas 0-1 Club America (Aug 15) Chivas 2-2 Juarez (Aug 7) Club America 2-0 Philadelphia (Aug 12) Atlas 2-0 Juarez (Jul 31) Club America 2-0 Puebla (Aug 7) Juarez 1-3 Toluca (Jul 23) Club America 2-1 Necaxa (Jul 31) Toluca 0-1 Juarez (Jul 7) Queretaro 0-0 Club America (Jul 23)

Head-to-head