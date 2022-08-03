Juárez vs Atlético San Luis: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

With just one win apiece this term, the going has been tough for both sides - here's all you need to know about their next match

Juárez are set to take on Atlético San Luis this Wednesday night as the Liga MX Apertura continues to rumble on. Both of these teams are currently fighting for the final playoff spot, though there is still a long way to go before the postseason is a done deal.

The last three meetings between these two teams have resulted in wins for Juárez - but the visitors will hope they can buck the trend and come away with three points this time around.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Juárez vs Atlético San Luis Date August 3, 2022 Times 8:00pm ET, 5:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 1 fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Juárez roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Rodríguez, Pasquel Defenders Mora, Arribas, Mauro, Valencia, Olivera, Nevarez, J. Garcia, Acosta, Alvarado Midfielders Arce, Salas, Medina, Leite, Laínez, Ochoa, Dueñas, M. Garcia, Ontiveros, Zapata Forward Silvera, Lezcano, Machis, Ramírez, Fernandez, Fierro

With half-a-dozen games under their belt now - and just one win to show for it - Juárez find themselves in desperate need of a reversal of form in Liga MX.

Their successful form in recent clashes with San Luis will give them confidence that they can turn things around, but with just two points in their last four matches, they really do need to turn a corner.

Predicted Juárez starting XI: Olivera, Salcedo, Arribas, Acosta, Lainez, Salas, Duenas, Gomez, Rolan, Fernandez; Talavera

Position San Luis roster Goalkeepers Barovero, Sánchez, Urtiaga Defenders Piñuelas, Juarez, Chávez, González, Cruz, Martínez, U. García, León, E. García, Bilbao, Águila Midfielders Vázquez, Sanabria, Sambueza, Muñoz, Dourado, Rodriguez, Waller, Güemez, Organista, Gónzalez Forwards Castro, Murillo, Hernández, Vitinho, Merino, Alba

A near-identical record - one win, three draws, two losses - split only by an inferior goal difference means that San Luis have had it tough too, and their lack of a home tie this week leaves them facing an uphill battle.

They have not gone with a defeat in the last three games however, allowing them to gain some degree of equilibrium - and that could prove an effective springboard for them to return to form this time around.

Predicted San Luis starting XI: Cruz, Gonzalez, Juarez, Soto, Guemez, Sanabria, Dourado, Murillo, Waller, Hernandez; Barovero

Last five results

Juárez results San Luis results Juárez 1-1 Toluca (Jul 29) Puebla 0-0 San Luis (Jul 30) Juárez 0-1 Tigres (Jul 26) San Luis 0-0 Cruz Azul (Jul 26) Necaxa 1-0 Juárez (Jul 22) Mazatlan 1-1 San Luis (Jul 22) Juárez 1-1 Queretaro (Jul 15) San Luis 0-1 Monterrey (Jul 17) Tijuana 2-0 Juárez (Jul 8) Chivas 0-1 San Luis (Jul 9)

Head-to-head