Juarez vs Atlas: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Atlas can continue to kick on in pursuit of double Liga MX glory when they travel to face Juarez at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez this weekend.
Watch Juarez vs Atlas on fuboTV
The reigning Apertura champions are seeking Clausura glory too this season, and sit firmly in the race - but they'll know that they cannot afford any slip-ups in order to stay in the mix.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Juarez vs Atlas
|Date
|March 11, 2022
|Times
|10pm ET, 7pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN USA
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Juarez roster
|Goalkeepers
|Gonzalez, Rodriguez
|Defenders
|Mora, Arribas, Valencia, Olivera, Esquivel, Alvarado, J. Garcia, Mauro
|Midfielders
|Arce, Castillo, Ramierez, Velasquez, Nevarez, Acosta, Ochoa, Leite, Rosel, M. Garcia, Zapata
Forward
|Silvera, Lezcano, Rolan, Galvan, Contreras, Santos, Fernandez, Fierro
Los Bravos endured a first half of the season to forget but they remain in contention to reach the reclassification if they can maintain a run of form over the coming weeks and months.
That must start for Ricardo Ferretti with an unlikely scalp against their visitors - a tall order, given that Juarez have not beaten Atlas before in Liga MX.
Predicted Juarez starting XI: Gonzalez; Alvarado, Mauro, Arribas; Esquivel, Ochoa, Arce, Mora; Silvera, Lezcano, Rolan.
|Position
|Atlas roster
|Goalkeepers
|Hernandez, Vargas
|Defenders
|Nervo, Abella, Santamaria, Aguirre, Reyes, Zaragoza, Chala, Aguilera, Garza
|Midfielders
|Zaldivar, Maroni, Garnica, Rodriguez, Marquez, Ortega, Gomez, Rocha, Bass, Jimenez
|Forwards
|Furch, Torres, Troyansky, Trejo, Quinones, Herrera
Handed a walkover after the disgraceful scenes that plagued their last match against Queretaro, Los Rojinegros know they can further consolidate their place in the top-four race with a victory on the road.
Diego Cocca's defending champions, however, will be under no false ideas that they will be in for an easy ride this weekend.
Predicted Atlas starting XI: Vargas; Abella, Santamaria, Aguirre, Reyes; Zaldivar, Rocha, Marquez; Furch, Quinones.
Last five results
|Juarez results
|Atlas results
|Juarez 0-1 Leon (Mar 4)
|Queretaro 0-3 Atlas (WO) (Mar 5)
|Puebla 1-1 Juarez (Mar 1)
|Atlas 0-1 Pachuca (Mar 2)
|Juarez 2-3 Tigres (Feb 25)
|Club Tijuana 2-0 Atlas (Feb 25)
|Juarez 0-0 Santos Laguna (Feb 18)
|Atlas 0-0 Pumas (Feb 20)
|Juarez 1-3 Chivas (Feb 9)
|Puebla 1-1 Atlas (Feb 11)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|7/31/2021
|Atlas 2-0 Juarez
|3/6/2021
|Atlas 2-0 Juarez
|9/25/2020
|Juarez 0-1 Atlas
|7/19/2020
|Atlas 1-0 Juarez