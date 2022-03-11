Juarez vs Atlas: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Atlas can continue to kick on in pursuit of double Liga MX glory when they travel to face Juarez at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez this weekend.

The reigning Apertura champions are seeking Clausura glory too this season, and sit firmly in the race - but they'll know that they cannot afford any slip-ups in order to stay in the mix.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Juarez vs Atlas Date March 11, 2022 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Juarez roster Goalkeepers Gonzalez, Rodriguez Defenders Mora, Arribas, Valencia, Olivera, Esquivel, Alvarado, J. Garcia, Mauro Midfielders Arce, Castillo, Ramierez, Velasquez, Nevarez, Acosta, Ochoa, Leite, Rosel, M. Garcia, Zapata Forward Silvera, Lezcano, Rolan, Galvan, Contreras, Santos, Fernandez, Fierro

Los Bravos endured a first half of the season to forget but they remain in contention to reach the reclassification if they can maintain a run of form over the coming weeks and months.

That must start for Ricardo Ferretti with an unlikely scalp against their visitors - a tall order, given that Juarez have not beaten Atlas before in Liga MX.

Predicted Juarez starting XI: Gonzalez; Alvarado, Mauro, Arribas; Esquivel, Ochoa, Arce, Mora; Silvera, Lezcano, Rolan.

Position Atlas roster Goalkeepers Hernandez, Vargas Defenders Nervo, Abella, Santamaria, Aguirre, Reyes, Zaragoza, Chala, Aguilera, Garza Midfielders Zaldivar, Maroni, Garnica, Rodriguez, Marquez, Ortega, Gomez, Rocha, Bass, Jimenez Forwards Furch, Torres, Troyansky, Trejo, Quinones, Herrera

Handed a walkover after the disgraceful scenes that plagued their last match against Queretaro, Los Rojinegros know they can further consolidate their place in the top-four race with a victory on the road.

Diego Cocca's defending champions, however, will be under no false ideas that they will be in for an easy ride this weekend.

Predicted Atlas starting XI: Vargas; Abella, Santamaria, Aguirre, Reyes; Zaldivar, Rocha, Marquez; Furch, Quinones.

Last five results

Juarez results Atlas results Juarez 0-1 Leon (Mar 4) Queretaro 0-3 Atlas (WO) (Mar 5) Puebla 1-1 Juarez (Mar 1) Atlas 0-1 Pachuca (Mar 2) Juarez 2-3 Tigres (Feb 25) Club Tijuana 2-0 Atlas (Feb 25) Juarez 0-0 Santos Laguna (Feb 18) Atlas 0-0 Pumas (Feb 20) Juarez 1-3 Chivas (Feb 9) Puebla 1-1 Atlas (Feb 11)

Head-to-head