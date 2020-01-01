Jota to miss six to eight weeks, confirms Liverpool boss Klopp
Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota will be absent for between six and eight weeks, according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.
Having arrived from Wolves in the summer, the Portuguese has made an impressive start to lfe at Anfield, scoring five goals in nine Premier League outings and four in six in the Champions League to emerge as a credible contender to start in the forward line.
Jota's push to become a full-time member of the front three, however, has suffered a significant setback.
More to follow...