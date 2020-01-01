‘Jota a Mane-esque signing & could play for any big club’ – Thompson lauds Liverpool’s transfer business

The former Reds captain believes plenty of value will be found in a Portuguese forward and Spain international midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Diogo Jota has the potential to be another Sadio Mane-esque addition for , says Phil Thompson, with the Portuguese forward considered to be capable of turning out for “all of the big clubs”.

Jurgen Klopp bought into that potential when putting a £41 million ($53m) transfer in place with Wolves.

The reigning Premier League champions were in need of greater attacking depth when completing that agreement, with the likes of Mane and Mohamed Salah requiring assistance and cover.

Jota, who has already opened his goal account for the Reds, is capable of providing that as a player who can operate across the front line.

Thompson expects the 23-year-old to thrive at Anfield, with Klopp having shown in the past that he can find considerable value in deals that raise a few eyebrows.

“Liverpool had a really decent transfer market. I heard people saying following the defeat [7-2 at ] that they felt they hadn’t had a good window – but that, to me, is harsh,” former Reds captain Thompson told Paddy Power.

“As a Liverpool fan, you have to look at what we actually needed. We needed cover in the left-back position, Kostas Tsimikas fits that bill perfectly, a good quality international player.

“We needed a little bit of creativity, and it had been long talked about, and low and behold we ended up with Thiago. You couldn’t have ticked a box much better.

“He can keep the ball when you want him to but can pass it quickly also. Great signing!

“We were looking at someone else in a more attacking position, and I did a lot of games last year, and I was absolutely raving about Diogo Jota for months!

“This fella could play for all of the big clubs – no disrespect to Wolves – and when Liverpool signed him I thought it was a bit like the Sadio Mane signing.

“When he joined, people were saying: ‘Sadio Mane? Eh, plays for , is he any good?’ and look at him now, a superstar. A world-class player.

“And I think Diogo Jota can bring that to the club once again. He’s a terrific signing.

“If I was grading their performance in the transfer market, I’d rate it a solid 8/10 in terms of the incoming signings.”

Liverpool will be back in action on October 17 when taking in a Merseyside derby date with arch-rivals .