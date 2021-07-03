Joshua Oluwayemi: Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper sets ambitious Nigeria target

The 20-year-old has been invited for the El Tri friendly, and he is looking to seal his place in the Super Eagles squad

Joshua Oluwayemi has set a target of becoming a regular face in the Nigeria senior national team, albeit, he must first put up an impressive showing against Mexico.

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper was a late call-up to the Super Eagles squad for the international friendly against El Tri following an injury to Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The former Enyimba and Sunshine Stars goalie suffered an ankle injury during one of the training sessions in Abuja, but did not recover in time to make the trip to the United States of America.

With just Enyimba's John Noble and Lobi Stars' Nwabali Stanley left for the game, the Nigeria Football Federation beckoned to select the 20-year-old to provide competition in the goalkeeping department.

In a chat with the Super Eagles media, Oluwayemi – who had represented England at U15, U16 and U18 levels described his call-up to the three-time African champions fold as a ‘proud moment’.

However, he has vowed to impress against the North Americans in a bid to get more call-ups that would cement his place in Gernot Rohr’s team.

“It was a long trip but I’m happy to be here and I’m looking forward to the game against Mexico,” he said on the Super Eagles Instagram handle.

“Back in London, it was a proud moment for my family seeing me represent my nation with such a strong Nigerian background I have in London.

“My whole community around me was so proud. First, [my immediate target] is to make sure I am at my best against Mexico and give my best performance.

“[The] long term goal is to make sure that I keep coming back and cement my place in this team.”

The encounter billed for Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is expected to reinforce Mexico who take part in the Concacaf Gold Cup later in July.

The last meeting between the two countries was in a friendly match en route to the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil – which ended 0-0 at the Georgia Dome.

Born in Waltham Forest and raised in Harold Hill, Oluwayemi has risen through our Spurs ranks. Nonetheless, he joined National League side Maidenhead United on loan for his first taste of senior football, where he remained until January 2021.