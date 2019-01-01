Joseph Yobo backs ‘fearless’ inexperienced Super Eagles to challenge for the Afcon

Nigeria will be making a return to the African showpiece in Egypt after missing out on the last two editions

Former international Joseph Yobo has thrown his weight behind the Super Eagles to impress in the 2019 (Afcon) in .

The West Africans will be making a return to the biennial tournament since Yobo captained them to their third title in 2013, having missed the 2015 and 2017 editions.

Gernot Rohr has named largely an inexperienced 25-man provisional squad for the competition, as many of the players will be making their first appearance in the tournament.

Notwithstanding, the 38-year-old former defender is hopeful that the Super Eagles can deliver in .

"I've played with a squad full of talented and established players, yet we finished third on three occasions [2002, 2004 and 2006]," Yobo told BBC Sport.

"Remember that in 2013 when we had an inexperienced squad we ended up as champions and it's kudos to our late coach Stephen Keshi for such a brave move.

"Ours is a massive country and football easily generates differing opinions among the populace, because they all love the game.

"Right now I think the coach has selected a squad he believes can do the business and as fans, we can only support them.

"They have fearless young players who are all doing well in top leagues around the world and they can look up to some old faces for motivation.

"I've experienced it personally and I can say that anything is possible in Egypt. It was disappointing to watch the last two editions without Nigeria and we now have a chance to make a strong statement.

"The excitement is real and I have a positive expectation about these boys because they represent a nation of almost 200 million people.

"The young players need to enjoy their first Nations Cup without pressure and take in the whole experience."

Nigeria will hope to manoeuvre their way past Group B rivals Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar for a chance to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.