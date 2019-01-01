Joseph Aidoo: Celta Vigo held to 1-1 draw with Sevilla

The former Genk defender played from start to finish as La Celeste shared the spoils with Los Rojiblancos

international Joseph Aidoo featured for the entire 90 minutes of play as drew 1-1 with in Friday night’s clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Julen Lopetegui’s men have been dominant on their turf against La Celeste, winning the last three league matches.

It looked like they were going to make if four on the bounce for the first time since 1986 when Franco Vazquez scored nine minutes to the end of regulation time. Fran Escriba’s side however equalised in the 84th minute via Denis Suarez.

Article continues below

Sevilla looked more determined to score the winning goal, but Aidoo and the Celta backline held their nerve to take a point back home.

The 23-year old Ghanaian – who is a recent acquisition from Belgian champions Genk - made nine clearances and one interception in this match.

He has now played 180 minutes in the Sky Blue shirt having been confined to the bench in Celta Vigo’s 3-1 season opening home loss to .

It’s now two games unbeaten for the Galician outfit, and Aidoo will be looking to inspire his team to victory when newly-promoted Granada come visiting the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on September 15.