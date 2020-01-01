'He wasn't my first option' - Spurs boss Mourinho delighted with Bergwijn after initially not wanting to sign winger

The Dutchman scored his third Tottenham goal on Friday and his manager is pleased to have the forward in his squad

Jose Mourinho admits Steven Bergwijn was not his first-choice option in the January window but is delighted with the winger's impact since joining .

The international opened the scoring in Friday's 1-1 draw with to make it three goals in eight appearances for the London side.

Bergwijn has added an extra dimension to Spurs' attack and Mourinho is pleased the club pushed ahead with the signing, even if the left-sided attacker was not his primary target.

Article continues below

More teams

"He's a good player. Congratulations to my club because initially he wasn't my first option – in the end it was a great decision," he said at Monday's pre-match media conference. "He's a player with a bright future and we are more than happy."

Jose:



"For the first time since I arrived, all six attacking players are available for the game. Our attacking options for this match are really good." #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/UkuhyGoefL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 22, 2020

Mourinho has a near fully fit squad to choose from for Tuesday's Premier League clash against West Ham, with Dele Alli back from suspension and Lucas Moura overcoming a knock.

The Portuguese is relishing the prospect of fielding his favoured attacking line-up for the first time since succeeding Mauricio Pochettino in November.

"It's only good news [on the injury front]. Lucas is back. Dele Alli is back from punishment and no injuries were reported in the game against United," he said. "We didn't lose any players and we have two extra players who make my squad really good. It's the first time since I arrived that I have all six attacking players available.

"It's a problem that we love. The problem that we hate I had for a long time. It's very good news for us because we need everybody."

Juan Foyth will miss out on the midweek London derby with a troublesome knee injury, but Mourinho denied reports the centre-back requires surgery.

"Surgery? Unless he has consultation by Zoom in , I hope not," he said. "The information I had from medical department is he'll have recovery period and be available for some matches."

Spurs head into the match winless in seven, a run that has seen them exit two cup competitions and lose ground in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Mourinho acknowledges that only victory will do against West Ham to keep alive his side's hopes of football next season.

"I think we have to think about winning the game. Even a draw is not a good result for us," he said. "If you want to finish seventh, if you reduce our ambition, then a point is a point. If you want think about the biggest ambition as possible then we'll need to win."