Jose Mourinho reveals why he'll enjoy latest touchline ban as Roma boss & reacts to Paulo Dybala transfer talk

Jose Mourinho has revealed why he will be enjoying his latest touchline ban at Roma, with the Portuguese preparing to serve another suspension.

Portuguese to miss start of 2023-24 season

10-day ban in Serie A

Four-match suspension in UEFA competition

WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic coach will not be on the touchline for Roma’s 2023-24 Serie A opener against Salernitana on August 24. That is because he has been given a 10-day ban for branding Daniele Chiffi “the worst” referee he had ever seen following a lively fixture back in May. While Mourinho has grown accustomed to incurring the wrath of football authorities, with a UEFA suspension also coming his way, he intends to make the most of his latest enforced break as he relaxes in more comfortable surroundings.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mourinho has told reporters of being stung with another ban: “I am not surprised by anything. With this heat in August, rather than sit on the bench I will be somewhere nice and cool with air conditioning!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho will be hoping to see Roma – a side he led to Europa Conference League glory in 2022 and the Europa League final last season – get off to a flyer against Salernitana, but it remains to be seen whether Paulo Dybala is available to him. The Argentine World Cup winner has been linked with Chelsea amid talk of a €12 million (£10m/$13m) exit clause being activated, but Mourinho has said of that speculation: “I don’t know anything about his contract. But obviously I talk to Paulo like I do with all of my players.”

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho has been hit with a four-game ban by UEFA as a result of his behaviour towards Premier League match official Anthony Taylor in the 2023 Europa League final – which Roma lost on penalties to Sevilla – while he collected three red cards during the 2022-23 campaign.