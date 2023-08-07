Jordan Davies fires warning to Wrexham team-mates after Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's club suffer humbling 5-3 defeat to MK Dons on League Two return

Jordan Davies has fired a warning to his Wrexham team-mates in the aftermath of the club's 5-3 defeat to MK Dons.

Wrexham promoted to Football League last season

Beaten 5-3 by MK Dons on opening day

Davies believes club need to start better

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh side played their first Football League game for 15 years on Saturday, and were humbled by MK Dons in a pulsating affair at the Racecourse Ground. The Red Dragons found themselves 2-0 down inside 10 minutes, and Davies called on his team-mates to start games better.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I thought MK Dons were a good side," said Davies, as quoted by The Leader. "We have stepped up a league and are obviously going to step up against quality in opposition.

"Their front two were probably the difference. They took their chances and penalised us, and you can't start that slowly against good teams.

"The atmosphere before the game was good but their two early goals probably killed the atmosphere which was a shame. It hits home when they go 2-0 up early on, you have got a mountain to climb against good opposition.

"That can't happen every week so we will have to rectify that. It is something we can learn from and it has happened first game of the season instead of further down the line.

"Scoring three goals is good from an attacking point of view but conceding five goals is a negative from a defensive point of view, and that is something we have got to look at."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham will have to pick themselves up quickly as they face Wigan Athletic in the EFL Cup first round on Tuesday evening.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Welsh side have a steep learning curve, and they will have to adapt to their new surroundings quickly if they are to survive in League Two.