Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace claim a point at Watford

The Ghanaian failed to hit the back of the net as the Eagles could only take one point away from Vicarage Road

Jordan Ayew played from start to finish but had so say in the goals as played out a 0-0 draw with in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Eagles came into the game on the back of consecutive wins against and Bournemouth with Ayew’s Ghanaian teammate Jeffrey Schlupp and Ivorian Wilfried Zaha staring in them.

There was however none of that in Hertfordshire, with the Eagles succeeding in preventing the Hornets from defeating them in four consecutive competitive meetings for the first time ever.

Article continues below

A seventh point and third clean sheet in seven days. #CPFC | #WATCRY pic.twitter.com/cJuUKvbgNi — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 7, 2019

Ayew – who has now gone five matches and over a month without a league goal, had one shot off target, 42 touches, 18 accurate passes (85%) and also won eight of 10 ground duels.

Palace have failed to close in on the top six in the Premier League table and remain eighth.