Jordan Ayew refuses to be drawn in VAR controversy after disallowed goal vs Manchester United

The forward looks back on Thursday's Premier League tie against the Red Devils at Selhurst Park

striker Jordan Ayew has stated he will make no comments about his disallowed goal during Thursday's Premier League encounter with .

After the Red Devils took a first-half lead through Marcus Rashford, the international appeared to have drawn the Eagles level when he showed up at the far post to drive a Wilfried Zaha ball into the net.

The goal was, however, ruled out for offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review as United marched on to clinch a 2-0 victory away at Selhurst Park.

"I’d just say we’re unlucky at the moment. I’m not going to comment on it [the decision]. Everyone saw it. It happens in football," Ayew told BT Sport after the match.

"At the moment we’re a bit unlucky but we’ll just keep pushing, keep working hard and things will turn."

With United let off the hook by the VAR decision, Anthony Martial scored on 78 minutes to seal three points for his side.

It was an embarrassing run of six consecutive league defeats for Palace this season after a fine streak of four wins.

The Eagles occupy 14th position on the standings, with two more matches to end the season.

United, meanwhile, hold the fifth spot and remain in line to snatch a ticket by end of the campaign.

"We played really, really well," Ayew added.

"We’re unlucky not to come out of the game with three points or even one point, but it’s part of the game and we have to keep pushing, win the next two games and we can start next year in a better way.

"There are some games where we didn’t play well. I think at home, and Man U today, we played really well and gave them a good game. It was a good game.

"We’re just unlucky at the moment, things aren’t going our way but we’re not going to stay here and cry and complain. We just need to keep pushing and things will turn."

Ayew is Palace's top scorer this season, with nine league goals in 35 outings.

He would hope to score at least once more in Palace's last two games, against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Hotspur, to reach double figures.