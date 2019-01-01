Jordan Ayew: Manchester United goal just the beginning for me at Crystal Palace

The Ghanaian is in high spirits after scoring to help stun the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Saturday

forward Jordan Ayew believes he has more in store for the club after scoring to help secure a 2-1 triumph over in the Premier League on Saturday.

Back into the starting line-up after losing the lone striker's place to Christian Benteke in last week's defeat to , the Ghanaian made the most of his opportunity with a 32nd-minute opener at Old Trafford.

Patrick van Aanholt's injury-time winner after Daniel James levelled the score in the 89th-minute ensured a first Palace win at Old Trafford since 1989.

"We are happy; I think we put in a good performance. And now we just need to enjoy the moment because it is not easy to come and win at Old Trafford," Ayew, who was substituted by Benteke in the 75th minute, told Palace TV as reported by his club's official website.

"I’m a striker, so I’m happy to score; we are all together, me and Christian, it’s a good competition [between us].

"To come back and score a goal is a good thing for me, but like I said, it was to do with teamwork. Got to congratulate the guys for the three points.

"It’s nice to hear the fans sing my name during the game; I’ll keep working hard and hopefully it’s just the beginning [of what is] to come from me."

Ayew's goal was Palace's first goal of the 2019-20 Premier League season, while the win was Palace's first league triumph over United since 1991.

