Jordan Ayew: Liverpool boss Klopp concerned by Crystal Palace frontman ahead of Premier League showdown

The Reds boss looks ahead to their matchday five encounter with the Eagles at Anfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is wary of Jordan Ayew and the Crystal Palace attack ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Fresh from a 3-2 comeback win over AC Milan in the Champions League, the Reds are set for a matchday five showdown against the Eagles at Anfield.

Palace, under new coach Patrick Vieira, are no pushovers, having stunned Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at Selhurst Pak on the previous matchday, with two goals coming from new French striker Odsonne Edouard.

“Massive,” Klopp said when asked on what difference he sees in Palace under new manager Vieira, adding “A proper football-playing side I have to say and he has obviously a clear idea how he wants to set it up, you can see that. He brought in new players, used them.

“I always said it’s incredible how strong they are up-front with all the players they have: now [Odsonne] Edouard came in and scored twice, obviously had anyway quite a decent scoring record. [Jordan] Ayew, [Christian] Benteke, the boy from Mainz and [Wilfried] Zaha obviously.

“So that’s incredible quality and now in midfield, [Cheikhou] Kouyate back in his position, [Conor] Gallagher – I’m not sure you can still say he’s a talent when he plays for [England] U21s, but he’s a really, really good player, and then the third position [James] McArthur or whoever can play there.

“It’s a decent team with a real football-playing idea. So, it’s a change and they will do well I’m pretty sure - but we want to, and have to, do well as well so tomorrow hopefully we can do that.”

Palace head into Saturday’s game 11th on the table, having won one, drawn two and lost one of their four games played this far.

Ayew, meanwhile, has featured in all four matches, starting in three.

The Ghana striker, though, is yet to find his scoring boots, a point of worry for Vieira who is hoping to help the forward rediscover his best form.

Last season, he netted once in 33 matches for the Eagles, who at the time were led by Roy Hodgson.