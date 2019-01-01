Aribo helps Rangers stretch winning streak against St Johnstone

The Nigeria international continued his fine form in Scotland with another assist as Steven Gerrard's side outclassed their hosts in Perth

Joe Aribo provided an assist as hammered 4-0 in Sunday's Scottish top-flight fixture to extend their winning run to three games across all competitions.

Aribo was on from start to finish as the Gers produced an outstanding second-half performance at the McDiarmid Park following a goalless first-half.

Goals from Alfredo Morelos, Connor Goldson and Jamie Defoe had given Rangers a 3-0 lead before the international laid a last-minute assist for Defoe to bag his brace.

Moments before his assist in the encounter, the 23-year-old missed an opportunity to grab his second league goal of the season when his header hit the woodwork from close range in the 66th minute.

FULL-TIME: St Johnstone 0-4 Rangers



A brilliant second-half performance at McDiarmid Park. pic.twitter.com/FdFofKybfh — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 22, 2019

The victory moved Rangers level on points with Premiership leaders after securing 15 points in six league outings.

Aribo will be hoping to continue his good run when Steven Gerrard's men visit for a League Cup match on Wednesday.