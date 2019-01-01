Joao Felix at the Prado Museum the strangest transfer announcements

Atletico Madrid welcomed their big money signing in a very unique way. What other clubs also made some different but memorable announcements?

chose to announce the signing of starlet Joao Felix on Wednesday in a very particular way.

The Spanish side picked up the Benfica star in a club record €126 million (£113m/$142m) deal, making him the third most expensive signing in football history.

As such, they seemed to feel the need to do more than posting a message on Twitter with the player's photo, and the Madrid club went much further, releasing one of the most curious announcements of signings in recent memory.

Under the slogan #PureTalent, Atletico took the former Benfica forward to the National Museum of the Prado, located in Madrid, and recorded a video in which the footballer and art are both central figures.

With that in mind, here are some other transfer announcement which were made public in memorable and striking ways...