'I'll explain everything' - Joan Laporta issues public statement as Barcelona president accused of making €750k payment to Negreira's son

WHAT HAPPENED? Laporta took to Barcelona's Twitter account to release a passionate video, accusing a yet-to-be-released entity of "attacking" the Blaugrana.

In the minute-long clip, the club president vowed that he would defend the club and "also attack." Barca are under investigation for paying Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, more than €7 million (£6.2m/$7.4m) over a nearly 20-year period.

WHAT THEY SAID: Laporta explained the Barca perspective of the so-called Negreira case:

"The campaign that we are suffering is no coincidence and its objective is to destabilize in the short term to the team and in the medium term to control and stay with Barca," Laporta said. "I will have time to explain who, why and how they want to orchestrate this campaign."

The president also expressed his intention to ensure that the team wasn't distracted.

"Have no doubt that we will defend ourselves. And not only that, we will also attack. But now we have to focus on encouraging our players because their first goal is to destabilize the team," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporta's comments come shortly after documents showed that Laporta paid Negreira's son, then an assistant to Spain's national team, €750,000 over a six-year period from 2004-2010.

WHAT NEXT? Barca are being investigated for the Negreira case, and the legal process seems likely to drag on for some time. On the pitch, Barca take on bitter rivals Real Madrid next in La Liga.