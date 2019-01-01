Jimenez heads Wolves to point against Arsenal, Guardado victorious in battle of Mexicans in Europe

The El Tri No. 9 has 11 goals in all competitions for the Premier League club, including his equalizer at the Emirates on Saturday

Raul Jimenez headed in an equalizer for against , with El Tri No. 9's contribution at the Emirates the bright spot for Mexicans in Europe this weekend.

In the 76th minute, Jimenez got to the six-yard box to win looping ball from Joao Moutinho and nodded in to make it 1-1. While the Club America product and his club pushed for more, they settled for a point that keeps them in a tight race in the middle of the Premier League table.

The tally was his fourth in the Premier League this season and 11th in all competitions thanks to his seven goals in the . He'll be able to add to that total Thursday when Wolves welcome Slovan Bratislava in European play.

Things are going less well for Hirving Lozano, who is part of a team required to spend the week at the training ground by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Manager Carlo Ancelotti, who played Lozano for the final half-hour of a 2-1 defeat to , said he doesn't agree with the decision but has to respect it. The club returns to action Tuesday with a match against Red Bull Salzburg.

It's been a long time since we had positive news from the green part of Seville, but that's what we got this week. topped Celta de Vigo 2-1 during the week with Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez getting the better of national team teammate Nestor Araujo. Both of Betis' El Tri players came in as substitutes in that match, while Araujo went the full 90 and got his name in the book in stoppage time.

Their fortunes continued to diverge with Celta falling 1-0 to this weekend - Araujo was booked for a second consecutive match - and Celta decided to make a change on the bench. Oscar Garcia Junyent will replace Fran Escriba as manager.

Betis manager Rubi is staying on - for now - starting Guardado at the Bernabeu as Betis held to a scoreless draw Sunday. The captain played all 90 minutes and was booked in the encounter, while Lainez wasn't in the match day roster.

On the other side of Seville, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez was involved in 's 1-1 draw with , coming in as a substitute for 15 minutes of action in the stalemate.

There also is a Mexican managing in Europe for the first time in recent memory as Javier Aguirre returns to to take control of . His first match in charge will be Friday against .

In , Jesus Corona continues to play in his traditional role as a winger in league matches, helping to a 1-0 triumph over Aves that keeps them two points off the top of the table.

Edson Alvarez took a knock in 's 4-2 victory over PEC Zwolle this weekend and came out of the win after coming on as a substitute for the injured Lisandro Martinez. He trained Monday and is available for Tuesday's Champions League showdown with .

Elsewhere in the , once again fell short. The Eindhoven outfit snapped a two-match losing streak but had to settle for just a point against Sparta Rotterdam. Erick Gutierrez started but came out at halftime.

In Greece, Pedro Arce scored his debut goal for Panionios. In , Omar Govea wasn't in the squad for Zulte-Waregem in a 2-1 win over Waasland-Beveren. He came out in the 75th minute of a midweek defeat against Brugge.