Jesus relieved to have Stones back in Man City defence but hails stand-in Fernandinho

The young forward was quick to praise the player who stepped in at the back but eager to see a natural centre-back come back

forward Gabriel Jesus has praised compatriot Fernandinho’s performances in central defence, while welcoming the return of John Stones.

The international said that Fernandinho, typically a defensive midfielder, had performed admirably when pressed into service in the back line as the result of an injury crisis for the Premier League champions.

Stones, a central defender by trade, is back in training at City, and could take his place alongside Nicolas Otamendi against on Saturday, a development Jesus welcomed.

“It’s been difficult because we haven’t had the right number of players in defence,” the 22-year-old told the club’s website.

“We only had Nico and Fernandinho, who was doing a great job, but isn’t a defender.

“John’s return will help us a lot. He is a great player. When you’ve got a player who is really good you can put him anywhere in the pitch and he will do a great job.

“That’s what Fernandinho has been doing. Working to support the team, playing really well and helping us a lot.

“You can see he is a very experienced player and really good at what he does.”

The defensive troubles at City have contributed to a start to the season that sees them eight points behind who lead the table having won every game so far this campaign.

City have already lost twice so far this campaign, including a 2-0 reverse to before the international break.

Jesus echoes the sentiments of his manager Pep Guardiola who has said it’s too early in the year to be worried about their place in the table.

Despite that, the striker acknowledged that his team must avoid further slip-ups if they are to secure a third consecutive title.

“I feel that the guys are willing to get things right, to get back on the winning track and obviously to be champions,” he continued.

“However, all the titles are still far away, so it’s step by step and I think everybody is in this sort of mood.

“It [Liverpool’s lead] is a concern and it is also too early [to be concerned]. We have to work hard and try to win every game from now on.”

Should City beat the Eagles they will cut the gap to five points, putting pressure on the Reds to beat on Sunday.