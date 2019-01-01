Jermaine Seoposenwe on target as Gintra-Universitetas thrash Dinamo Riga

The South Africa international was on target yet again as her Lithuanian side thrashed their hosts in on Friday

Jermaine Seoposenwe continued her goalscoring form in Gintra's 4-0 win over Dinamo Riga in Friday's Amber Cup contest.

The 25-year-old, who made a superb return from the 2019 Women's World Cup with in , also scored in Gintra's 3-1 comeback win over Gornik Leczna on Wednesday.

On Friday, Seoposenwe broke the deadlock to put the Lithuanian champions in front just 10 minutes into the encounter.

Article continues below

Before the half-time break, Brazilian Isadora Freitas doubled the lead for the visitors in front of their host's spectators at the RTU stadium.

In the second half, Gintra killed off the Latvian side's hopes of bouncing back when Hanna Pilipenko netted the third, before Rimantė Jonušaitė sealed the victory.

The goal takes Seoposenwe's tally this season to six goals in five games for Rimantas Viktoravičius's side.

Gintra now has six points from two games and are in pole position to win this year's trophy.

Regardless of the other final group match result, a win over Czarni in Siauliai on Sunday will see Gintra emerge champions of the competition.