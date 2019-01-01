Jeremie Boga strike secures a point for Sassuolo at Juventus

The Ivory Coast international put his name on the scoresheet to ensure the Neroverdi didn't leave Turin empty-handed

Jeremie Boga scored his fourth goal of the season as claimed a 2-2 draw against at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Bianconeri had won all previous seven league meetings with the Neroverdi, including the last six in Turin, and it was the men in white and black stripes that got things off through Leonardo Bonucci in the 20th minute.

Boga would go on to equalise two minutes later, chipping the ball over veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, after a neat exchange with teammate Francesco Caputo.

Caputo made it 2-1 after the restart, but Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo redeemed his blemishes from the penalty spot having had a goal earlier ruled for offside.

Boga's goal was his only shot on target in the game. It was also his fifth goal involvement (four goals, one assist) in his last seven Serie A matches.

He also made 31 accurate passes at 91.2%, the third-highest in the Sassuolo squad behind Francesco Magnanelli and Caputo.

The one-time capped Ivorian also had 55 touches on the ball and was successful in four of seven dribbles.

He was subbed off for Federico Peluso in the 89th minute.

Another African involved in this match was Ivorian midfielder Hamed Junior Traore, and he was replaced by 's Alfred Duncan in the 62nd minute.

Next on the list for Roberto de Zerbi's side, is a fourth round tie at home to Perugia on Wednesday.