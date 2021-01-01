Jepson leaves as manager of Liverpool Women by mutual consent

The 32-year-old spent over two years in charge of the Reds, who were relegated from the Women's Super League last season

Vicky Jepson has left her role as manager of Women, it has been confirmed.

The 32-year-old was appointed Reds boss in October 2018, having previously worked as assistant to Neil Redfearn before taking over the first team, initially as caretaker manager.

But Jepson was unable to prevent their relegation from the Women's last season.

"Liverpool FC can confirm that women's manager Vicky Jepson has left the club by mutual consent," a statement read.

"It brings an end to a partnership which has lasted more than a decade and included various roles at the club."

The 2019-20 campaign was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the Prenton Park side having collected six points from 14 matches, leaving them a point behind Birmingham.

They are currently third in the second tier and eight points behind leaders Leicester with a game in hand, but the club have decided to part ways with Jepson, who also spent five years as the women's development squad manager and a further two as first-team analyst.

"It’s with a heavy heart that my time has come to an end with Liverpool Football Club; the place I love and have been lucky enough to call home for over a decade," she said.

"Over the years I have been fortunate to work across the entire pathway at this club. During this time, I’ve seen so many youth players go on to wear the first-team red shirt, which fills me with immense pride. It’s been a privilege to have contributed to their careers.

"I’m also grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside the talented people at the LFC Foundation. Seeing the increase of girls’ participation in football has been truly inspiring.

"To the many senior players, both past and present, that I’ve worked with, I thank you. Thank you for empowering me with your relentless efforts, professional attitudes and sacrifices that you make daily as a professional footballer. I will be forever grateful for our time together and will be supporting you all from afar this season."

She added: "For now, I’ll be taking some time out with family, but I’m excited and looking forward to my next challenge in the world of football."