Jean-Pierre Nsame bags brace as Young Boys silence Lugano
Twitter/Young Boys
Jean-Pierre Nsame was Young Boys’ hero as his brace ensured a 2-0 victory over Lugano in Sunday’s Swiss topflight encounter.
The Cameroonian gave Gerardo Seoane’s side a 15th minute lead thanks to an assist from Ulisses Garcia as Young Boys won the first half.
In the 60th minute, he completed his brace with Michel Aebischer providing the assist.
REPLAY: Nsames 2:0 gegen Lugano. #BSCYB #YBLUG pic.twitter.com/A3XoXMZrBd— 𝗕𝗦𝗖 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗚 𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦 (@BSC_YB) August 4, 2019
Victory ensured they remain as leaders of the Swiss topflight log with seven points after three games.
For Lugano, they sit in fourth position with four points from same number of matches.
Nsame would be hoping to add to his goals tally when his side try seventh placed St. Gallen for size on August 10.
The 26-year-old who was dropped from Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations squad in Egypt scored 15 goals in 31 league appearances last season.