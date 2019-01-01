Jean Michael Seri completes Galatasaray loan move
Getty Images
Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Jean Michael Seri on loan from Championship club Fulham.
The Turkish champions completed the temporary deal on Thursday and have the option to make it permanent at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
July 18, 2019
Seri joined Fulham from Nice last summer for a club-record fee and played 34 matches with a goal and three assists to his credit during his debut season in England.
The Ivorian midfielder becomes the second player from Craven Cottage to join Fatih Terim’s team this summer after Ryan Babel completed a free transfer in June.
On the international scene, Seri played two games for at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for Ivory Coast who bowed out of the tournament after a quarter-final loss Algeria.