JDT unveils Luciano Figueroa Stand at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

The Argentine who had played and now manage Johor Darul Ta'zim has been honoured for his contribution to the club's success.

Opened in February of 2020, Sultan Ibrahim Stadium is the beacon of modern football stadium not only in Malaysia but also in Southeast Asia. Now just seven months later, the stadium saw one of its stands being renamed the Luciano Figueroa Stand.

The ceremony was held earlier today, officated by club owner HRH Major General Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahm with the Argentinean Ambassador to Malaysia H.E Manuel Balaguer Salas in attendance. The entire first team players and staff were also present at the stadium to fete the man-of-the-hour, Figueroa.

"JDT are a club that always recognises those that have contributed to Johor Football — past present and future. We have always appreciated players, coaches and staff who have served and created history with JDT," said HRH Tunku Ismail.

"Today, we recognise the contribution of our former player and current manager Luciano Figueroa, who won multiple trophies — including the historic moment of being the first East Asian side to win the . His name will forever be imprinted in this stadium."

Figueroa who had forged a good career back in home country for club and country was signed by JDT back in 2014 and in the many seasons he played for the Southern Tigers, had amassed 43 goals and 14 assists from 71 matches.

His arrival at the club six years ago signalled the start of the JDT's dominance in Malaysian football helping them to capture their first title. More trophies would follow with the 2015 AFC Cup triumph being one of the major highlights of his playing time with the club.

Now a manager at the club, Figueroa's experience and nous is called upon from a different persepective and together with head coach Benjamin Mora, has struck up a good partnership that has seen JDT continue to strive for more trophies.