Japan training camp for Singapore under-22S

Singapore under-22S to prepare themselves in the land of the rising sun...

Singapore Under-22 National Team Head Coach Fandi Ahmad has named a 24-man squad for a training camp in ahead of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Championship qualifiers taking place from 22 to 26 March 2019.

Young Lions defender Nur Adam Abdullah and SAFSA midfielder Amirul Haikal have both been called up to the U22 National Team for the first time.

Singapore is drawn in Group G alongside Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Hong Kong and hosts Mongolia for the tournament, where the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams will qualify for the championship.

The team will travel to Japan on 7 March for a 12-day centralised training camp ahead of the tournament in order to acclimatise to the weather conditions in Mongolia, where temperatures are expected to reach 5 degrees and below.

Coach Fandi said: "This qualifying tournament is a good opportunity for the team to pit themselves against quality opponents in Asia. Some of the players in this squad played in last November's ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup. Their experience will stand them in good stead for these qualifiers and I am sure the other players will also benefit from their experience.

“Given Mongolia's climate, the training camp in Japan is critical for the team to acclimatise to playing in cold weather conditions. We want the boys to be able to focus on the qualifiers and show what they can bring to the team.”

Captain Irfan Fandi said: "It's only been a few months but I have already learnt a lot from playing overseas. I am excited to share my experience with the team and hope that I can bring a positive impact to the team.

“We will be working hard to prepare ourselves for the qualifiers and play our hearts out for every match.”

Singapore AFC Under-23 Championship Qualifiers