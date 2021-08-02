Japan vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

La Rojita face off against their Samurai Blue hosts with a place in the gold medal match at stake

Spain will look to guarantee a podium finish in the Olympic men's tournament when they take on home nation Japan in the semi-finals of Tokyo 2020 in Saitama.

La Rojita needed an extra-time blowout to beat the Ivory Coast in the quarter-finals, while the Samurai Blue had to muster a penalty shootout win to reach the final four over New Zealand.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of team news and more.

Games Japan vs Spain Date August 3, 2021 Times 7am ET, 4am PT

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Japan roster Goalkeepers Osako, Tani, Suzuki Defenders Sakai*, Nakayama, Itakura, Yoshida*, Hatate, Tomiyasu, Hashioka, Machida, Seko Midfielders Endo*, Kubo, Miyoshi, Doan, Mitoma, Soma, Tanaka Forwards Maeda, Ueda, Hayashi

Having made every Olympic Games since Atlanta 1996, the Samurai Blue are no strangers to this tournament - but victory here would assure them of a best-ever finish, no matter what happens in the final.

They previously came in fourth at London 2012 - and in the evergreen Maya Yoshida, a veteran of three Olympics, they have a captain who will be determined to drive them on to make history.

Predicted Japan starting XI: Tani; Sakai, Yoshida, Itakura, Hatate; Endo, Tanaka; Doan, Kubo, Soma; Hayashi

Position Spain roster Goalkeepers Simon, Fernandez, Villar Defenders Mingueza, Cucurella, Torres, Vallejo, Garcia, Oscar Gil, Miranda Midfielders Zubimendi, Merino*, Ceballos*, Soler, Moncayola, Pedri, Puado, Bryan Gil Forwards Asensio*, Mir, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Fears that La Rojita may have finally hit the wall against the Ivory Coast were put to bed in a freewheeling extra-time rout, but the fact remains that several of their players are at the end of a long season that included a Euro 2020 semi-final.

That defeat will surely only drive them on to go one better and reach the gold medal match this time around, with superstars of the future like Pedri and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the charge in pursuit of a first honour since silver at Sydney 2000.

Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Mingueza, Garcia, Torres, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri; Asensio, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Recent results