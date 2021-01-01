'Enoromous improvement' - Owen Coyle points out encouraging signs at Jamshedpur

The Men of Steel finished ISL 2020-21 at the sixth spot with seven wins from 20 matches

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle was satisfied with his team's 3-2 victory against Bengaluru FC at the Tilka Maidan Stadium on Thursday.

Coyle said it was a tough week to win a game in the ISL 2020-21 as every team has thrown everything but the kitchen sink in search of the best possible finish in the points table. He also appreciated the performance shown by Bengaluru in the second half and mentioned that the Men of Steel lacked concentration.

"It is important to win three points. It is a tough week to win games. We finish with three points. We showed quality. Bengaluru are a professional team with some good players, they can fight back. There was a lack of concentration. A lack of focus. But the important thing is to finish the season strongly and we did that," Coyle said after the game.

"I don't think we were complacent. I think there was a lack of concentration. You need somebody to take charge. We need to do better in all situations," he added.

Talking about the improvement shown by the club during his tenure and the plans for next season, Coyle said, "We have improved enormously. Jamshedpur took 5 points from the last 10 games last season. And we took 12. We have been fantastic. There are areas we need to get better and as a coach, we will need to bring that to the club.

"The approach is always trying to improve. And if you're trying to bring in players, it is to make them better. I want to thank the fans for the support, it has been unwavering," he added.

"Thank you so much for all your (supporters) support. It is always difficult when the fans aren't here. Please come (to the stadium). Be vocal. Be colorful," he said.