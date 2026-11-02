'It’s a joke!' - Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher slams 'embarrassing' Alexis Mac Allister act & demands Premier League rule change after Noni Madueke clash in Arsenal defeat

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Jamie Carragher has launched a scathing attack on Alexis Mac Allister following the midfielder's controversial antics during Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. The former Reds defender expressed his disgust after the Argentine appeared to exaggerate contact in an attempt to get Noni Madueke sent off at the Emirates.

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Mac Allister sparks Emirates melee

Tensions boiled over in the second half of Sunday's clash in north London. Following a midfield challenge, Mac Allister sparked a major scuffle by slapping a grounded Martin Odegaard on the back of the head, immediately drawing the ire of the Arsenal players.

Jurrien Timber and Madueke quickly stepped in to confront the Argentine. During the ensuing face-off, Madueke made slight forehead contact with the Liverpool midfielder, who then threw himself to the turf in spectacular fashion.

Despite Madueke already being on a yellow card, referee Andy Madley opted not to dismiss the winger. Instead, both Mac Allister and Timber were cautioned. VAR Stuart Attwell reviewed the incident and confirmed the contact was "not forceful, not violent, not brutal", clearing Madueke of any red-card offence.

'It's a joke from Mac Allister'

Watching the drama unfold for Sky Sports, Carragher did not hold back in his assessment of the Liverpool man. The former defender demanded a collective effort to eradicate play-acting from the top flight.

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"I'm delighted he didn't get sent off there," Carragher fumed. "We have really got to be strong and start calling people out and say 'this is embarrassing'. It's got to stop, it's ridiculous. I can't stand it.

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"This head to head stuff... if someone puts their head back and butts, of course, red card. But this stuff where they go head to head and if someone touches the other goes down and the player gets sent off... as a game, people in the Premier League, supporters, call your own out for it."

Carragher concluded his rant with a plea for systemic changes. "I'm a Liverpool fan and it's a joke from Mac Allister, it's got to stop," he added. "People are trying to gain an advantage because they know they can, because red cards are getting given for it. Whether it's from Howard Webb, the Premier League, the managers get together, stop getting red cards for this c***!"

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Pundits unite against play-acting

Carragher’s frustration was entirely shared by his co-commentator Gary Neville, who pointed the finger squarely at Mac Allister for instigating the clash.

The former Mancehster United captain said: "I don't think Mac Allister needs to go down like that but there's a little nudge with the head. A little inch forward can cost you a lot. Mac Allister's reaction is a bit over the top, I can tell you that. Get up. Embarrassing. It's Mac Allister's fault because he slaps Odegaard when he's down which is unnecessary."

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He added: "It's the little movement forward of Madueke's head they're looking at. I hope they don't go for a red card for it."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright also weighed in, praising the officials for not taking the bait. Wright noted: "The first thing with Mac Allister is the way he goes over. He's actually slapped Odegaard on the back of the head. The laws have to do something about this because that [Mac Allister going down] is trying to get someone sent off. Common sense prevailed because he [Madueke] didn't push his head into him, he just confronted him and Mac Allister tried to take that advantage to go down."

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Calls for a refereeing rethink

The incident will likely reignite debates over how match officials manage simulation and confrontation in the Premier League. With high-profile figures demanding intervention from PGMOL chief Howard Webb, there is mounting pressure to clamp down on players exaggerating minor contact to win cheap dismissals.

For Mac Allister, the focus must shift back to his football. The midfielder will need to put this controversial weekend behind him as Liverpool aim to bounce back from their narrow defeat and keep their league campaign on track.